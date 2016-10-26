Sam JonesJazz bassist. Born 12 November 1924. Died 15 December 1981
Sam Jones
1924-11-12
Sam Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Jones (November 12, 1924 – December 15, 1981) was an American jazz double bassist, cellist, and composer.
Sam Jones Tracks
Autumn Leaves
Cannonball Adderley
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
The Weaver
Yusef Lateef
The Weaver
The Weaver
