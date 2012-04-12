Lakshmi Shankar (born Lakshmi Sastri, 16 June 1926 – 30 December 2013) was a noted Hindustani classical vocalist of the Patiala Gharana. She was known for her performances of khyal, thumri, and bhajans. She was the sister-in-law of sitar player Ravi Shankar and the mother-in-law of violinist L. Subramaniam (her daughter Viji (Vijayashree Shankar) Subramaniam being his first wife).