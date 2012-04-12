Lakshmi ShankarBorn 16 June 1926. Died 30 December 2014
Lakshmi Shankar
1926-06-16
Lakshmi Shankar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lakshmi Shankar (born Lakshmi Sastri, 16 June 1926 – 30 December 2013) was a noted Hindustani classical vocalist of the Patiala Gharana. She was known for her performances of khyal, thumri, and bhajans. She was the sister-in-law of sitar player Ravi Shankar and the mother-in-law of violinist L. Subramaniam (her daughter Viji (Vijayashree Shankar) Subramaniam being his first wife).
Lakshmi Shankar Tracks
Nath Anathan Ki Sudh Leeje
Nath Anathan Ki Sudh Leeje
Sindbhairavi Thumri
Sindbhairavi Thumri
Nath Anathan
Nath Anathan
Mira Bhajan
Mira Bhajan
Dehati
Dehati
Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram
Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram
Lakshmi Shankar Links
