Eric SaadeBorn 29 October 1990
Eric Saade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17865a2c-2ae2-4ef2-b2b7-acbba56e8a19
Eric Saade Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Khaled Saade (Arabic: إريك سعادة Īrik Saʿāda,,; born October 29, 1990 in Kattarp, Helsingborg, Scania, Sweden) is a Swedish singer.
He spent two years with the boy band What's Up!, leaving the band in February 2009 to pursue a solo career. After winning the Swedish Melodifestivalen 2011 with "Popular", Saade represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Germany, placing third.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Saade Tracks
Sort by
Popular
Eric Saade
Popular
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Popular
Last played on
Eric Saade Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist