Eric Khaled Saade (Arabic: إريك سعادة‎ Īrik Saʿāda,,; born October 29, 1990 in Kattarp, Helsingborg, Scania, Sweden) is a Swedish singer.

He spent two years with the boy band What's Up!, leaving the band in February 2009 to pursue a solo career. After winning the Swedish Melodifestivalen 2011 with "Popular", Saade represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Germany, placing third.