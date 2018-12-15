Home Free
Home Free Biography (Wikipedia)
Home Free is an American a cappella group of five vocalists, Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance. Starting as a show group, they toured around 200 shows a year across the United States.
The group competed in and won the fourth season of The Sing-Off on NBC in 2013. They sang an arrangement of Hunter Hayes' "I Want Crazy," as their final competitive song, earning the group $100,000 and a recording contract with Sony.
Home Free released their first album under a major label, Crazy Life, on February 18, 2014. It was released digitally on January 14, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
Silent Night
Good Ol' Country Harmony
Fishin' In The Dark/Down In The Boondocks
Wake Me Up
