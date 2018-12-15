Home Free is an American a cappella group of five vocalists, Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance. Starting as a show group, they toured around 200 shows a year across the United States.

The group competed in and won the fourth season of The Sing-Off on NBC in 2013. They sang an arrangement of Hunter Hayes' "I Want Crazy," as their final competitive song, earning the group $100,000 and a recording contract with Sony.

Home Free released their first album under a major label, Crazy Life, on February 18, 2014. It was released digitally on January 14, 2014.