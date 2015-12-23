Gustaf NordqvistBorn 12 February 1886. Died 28 January 1949
Gustaf Nordqvist
1886-02-12
Gustaf Nordqvist Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustaf Nordqvist (12 February 1886 in Stockholm, Sweden – 28 January 1949 in Stockholm, Sweden) was a Swedish composer, church musician and professor. He is famous for writing music for the Christmas song Jul, jul, strålande jul.
Gustaf Nordqvist Tracks
Jul, jul stralande jul for voice and piano
Jul, Jul, stralande Jul
Towards the Sea
Orchestra
Jul, jul, stralande jul (Yule, Yule, Radiant Yule)
Choir
