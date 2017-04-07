Royal Holloway ChoirFormed 1886
Royal Holloway Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1886
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/177a0341-47b3-4492-8c0e-f41dcbd9def1
Royal Holloway Choir Tracks
Sort by
Cecilia virgo
James MacMillan
Cecilia virgo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
Cecilia virgo
Last played on
Christus factus est
Anton Bruckner
Christus factus est
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Christus factus est
Last played on
In nomine
William Byrd
In nomine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
In nomine
How long wilt thou forget me?
John Ward & Royal Holloway Choir
How long wilt thou forget me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How long wilt thou forget me?
Composer
Nunc Dimittis: First Service
Thomas Morley
Nunc Dimittis: First Service
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunc Dimittis: First Service
Magnificat: First Service
Thomas Morley
Magnificat: First Service
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat: First Service
Psalm 89
William Boyce
Psalm 89
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 89
La Musique
Gabriel Jackson, Felicity Lott, Rupert Gough & Royal Holloway Choir
La Musique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjbr.jpglink
La Musique
Composer
Last played on
Seven O Antiphons
Vytautas Miškinis
Seven O Antiphons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven O Antiphons
Last played on
Hymn to St Cecilia
Herbert Howells
Hymn to St Cecilia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Hymn to St Cecilia
Last played on
Colloquy with God
Richard Rodney Bennett
Colloquy with God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
Colloquy with God
Last played on
Air: Psalm of Many Voices (from Canticle of the Elements)
Tim Garland
Air: Psalm of Many Voices (from Canticle of the Elements)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Air: Psalm of Many Voices (from Canticle of the Elements)
Last played on
Royal Holloway Choir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist