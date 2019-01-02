Georgie Fame

1943-06-26

Georgie Fame Biography (Wikipedia)
Georgie Fame (born Clive Powell; 26 June 1943) is an English rhythm and blues and jazz singer and keyboard player. Fame, who had a string of 1960s hits, is still a popular performer, often working with contemporaries such as Van Morrison and Bill Wyman.
Fame is the only British pop star to have achieved three number one hits with his only Top 10 chart entries: "Yeh, Yeh" in 1964, "Get Away" in 1966 and "The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde" in 1967.
Georgie Fame Performances & Interviews
Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames - Humpty Dumpty
2015-12-22
Georgie Fame playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames - Humpty Dumpty
Georgie Fame - Eso Beso
2015-12-22
Georgie Fame playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Georgie Fame - Eso Beso
Georgie Fame - Work Song
2015-12-22
Georgie Fame playing at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Georgie Fame - Work Song
Georgie Fame - Green Onions
2015-12-22
Georgie Fame singing at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Georgie Fame - Green Onions
Georgie Fame Live in Session
2015-10-04
Georgie Fame plays an exclusive medley and a song inspired by a certain broadcaster...!
Georgie Fame Live in Session
Georgie Fame
2015-02-20
Georgie Fame talks about working with his friend, John Mayall, in this archive interview.
Georgie Fame
Georgie Fame Tracks
The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde
Georgie Fame
The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde

Yeh Yeh
Georgie Fame
Yeh Yeh

Yeh Yeh
A House Is Not a Home
Georgie Fame
A House Is Not a Home

A House Is Not a Home
Sitting in the Park
Georgie Fame
Sitting in the Park

Sitting in the Park
Seventh Son
Georgie Fame
Seventh Son

Seventh Son
Get Away
Georgie Fame
Get Away

Get Away
Sunny
Georgie Fame
Sunny

Sunny
Lost In A Lover's Dream
Georgie Fame
Lost In A Lover's Dream

Lost In A Lover's Dream
Yeh Yeh
Diana Krall
Yeh Yeh

Yeh Yeh
Funny How Time Slips Away
Georgie Fame
Funny How Time Slips Away

Funny How Time Slips Away
Peaceful
Georgie Fame
Peaceful

Peaceful
Get on the Right Track, Baby
Georgie Fame
Get on the Right Track, Baby

Get on the Right Track, Baby
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
Georgie Fame
St Edward's Church, Stow-on-the-Wold, UK
16
Mar
2019
Georgie Fame
Butterworth Hall, Warwick Arts Center, Coventry, UK
18
Apr
2019
Georgie Fame
O2 Academy Islington, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejh6v2/acts/anjp5v
Barbican, London
2014-11-14T21:15:47

14
Nov
2014
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
Barbican, London
