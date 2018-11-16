Jessica Moss
Jessica Moss Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Moss is best known for playing violin and singing backing vocals in the Canadian post-rock band Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra-La-La Band since 2001, and is a founding member of Black Ox Orkestar.
In addition, Moss has also been a guest player on many albums produced in Montreal and Toronto, including albums by Frankie Sparo, Arcade Fire, and Broken Social Scene.
Jessica Moss Tracks
Fractals (Truth 2)
Fractals (Truth 3)
Flirted With You All My Life
