Les Talens Lyriques Biography (Wikipedia)
The French musical ensemble Les Talens Lyriques was created in Paris, France, in 1991 by the harpsichordist and orchestral conductor Christophe Rousset. This instrumental and vocal formation derives its name from the subtitle of Les fêtes d'Hébé (1739) an opera by Jean-Philippe Rameau.
Henry VIII: Act 4, Tableau 2 'O cruel souvenir'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Henry VIII: Act 4, Tableau 2 'O cruel souvenir'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Henry VIII: Act 4, Tableau 2 'O cruel souvenir'
Last played on
Les Nations, Troisième Ordre, L'Impériale: I. Sonade
François Couperin
Les Nations, Troisième Ordre, L'Impériale: I. Sonade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Les Nations, Troisième Ordre, L'Impériale: I. Sonade
Last played on
Recit et Air de Medee: 'Ah! Faut-il me venger ... Ma rivale triomphe (Act 4, Scene 1)
François-Joseph Gossec
Recit et Air de Medee: 'Ah! Faut-il me venger ... Ma rivale triomphe (Act 4, Scene 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255ww0.jpglink
Recit et Air de Medee: 'Ah! Faut-il me venger ... Ma rivale triomphe (Act 4, Scene 1)
Last played on
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Last played on
Overture (Acante et Céphise)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Overture (Acante et Céphise)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Overture (Acante et Céphise)
Last played on
Les Horaces, Act I, Scene 3: Ô du sort trop heureux retour
Antonio Salieri
Les Horaces, Act I, Scene 3: Ô du sort trop heureux retour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Horaces, Act I, Scene 3: Ô du sort trop heureux retour
Last played on
Les Horaces: Act I, Scene 3: Déjà les deux armées
Antonio Salieri
Les Horaces: Act I, Scene 3: Déjà les deux armées
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Horaces: Act I, Scene 3: Déjà les deux armées
Last played on
Stabat Mater (opening)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat Mater (opening)
Last played on
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
George Frideric Handel
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
Last played on
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
Last played on
Concert en sextuor No 4
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Concert en sextuor No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Concert en sextuor No 4
Last played on
Les Horaces - 1st Intermède
Antonio Salieri
Les Horaces - 1st Intermède
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Horaces - 1st Intermède
Last played on
Zaïs (Entr'acte)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Zaïs (Entr'acte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Zaïs (Entr'acte)
Last played on
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Nicola Porpora
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17f.jpglink
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Last played on
Nais - Overture
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Nais - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Nais - Overture
Last played on
Les fêtes d'Hébé (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les fêtes d'Hébé (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les fêtes d'Hébé (Overture)
Last played on
Les Danaides (Overture)
Antonio Salieri
Les Danaides (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Les Danaides (Overture)
Last played on
Concert No 8 in G major, 'Dans le goût théâtral' (Overture)
François Couperin
Concert No 8 in G major, 'Dans le goût théâtral' (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Concert No 8 in G major, 'Dans le goût théâtral' (Overture)
Last played on
La Poule (Concert en sextuor No 6 in G minor)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
La Poule (Concert en sextuor No 6 in G minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
La Poule (Concert en sextuor No 6 in G minor)
Last played on
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
Last played on
Castor et Pollux (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor et Pollux (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Castor et Pollux (Overture)
Last played on
Tristes apprets (Castor et Pollux)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Tristes apprets (Castor et Pollux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Tristes apprets (Castor et Pollux)
Overture in B flat major, TWV 55:B5 ('Les Nations')
Georg Philipp Telemann
Overture in B flat major, TWV 55:B5 ('Les Nations')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Overture in B flat major, TWV 55:B5 ('Les Nations')
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G1
Georg Philipp Telemann
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G1
Le Berger fidele
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Le Berger fidele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Le Berger fidele
Les fetes de Polymnie (Air grave et majestueux)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les fetes de Polymnie (Air grave et majestueux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les fetes de Polymnie (Air grave et majestueux)
Last played on
Chaconne in G minor
Henry Purcell
Chaconne in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Chaconne in G minor
Last played on
Misereris omnium, Domine
Leonardo Leo
Misereris omnium, Domine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255wcv.jpglink
Misereris omnium, Domine
Last played on
Trois Leçons de ténèbres pour le Mercredi saint
François Couperin
Trois Leçons de ténèbres pour le Mercredi saint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Trois Leçons de ténèbres pour le Mercredi saint
Last played on
Concert No 6 in B flat (V. Sicilienne)
François Couperin
Concert No 6 in B flat (V. Sicilienne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Concert No 6 in B flat (V. Sicilienne)
Last played on
Pygmalion (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Pygmalion (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Pygmalion (Overture)
Last played on
Alceste, LWV 50, Act II (complete)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Alceste, LWV 50, Act II (complete)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Alceste, LWV 50, Act II (complete)
Last played on
Phaeton: Act 2; Chaconne
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Phaeton: Act 2; Chaconne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Phaeton: Act 2; Chaconne
Last played on
Zais - overture
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Zais - overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Zais - overture
Last played on
Crude furie (Serse)
George Frideric Handel
Crude furie (Serse)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Crude furie (Serse)
Last played on
Finito e il mio tormento (Antigona)
Tommaso Traetta
Finito e il mio tormento (Antigona)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sty22.jpglink
Finito e il mio tormento (Antigona)
Singer
Last played on
Amadigi: "Ah spietato"
George Frideric Handel
Amadigi: "Ah spietato"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Amadigi: "Ah spietato"
Last played on
Stabat Mater: III O Quam Tristis
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater: III O Quam Tristis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat Mater: III O Quam Tristis
Last played on
Phaëton, LWV.61 (Overture)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Phaëton, LWV.61 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Phaëton, LWV.61 (Overture)
Last played on
Uthal (Hymn to Sleep)
Étienne Méhul
Uthal (Hymn to Sleep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qfc.jpglink
Uthal (Hymn to Sleep)
Last played on
Armide - tragedie lyrique in a prologue and 5 acts LWV.71 - Overture
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Armide - tragedie lyrique in a prologue and 5 acts LWV.71 - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Armide - tragedie lyrique in a prologue and 5 acts LWV.71 - Overture
Last played on
Pygmalion - Air gracieux & Contredanse
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Pygmalion - Air gracieux & Contredanse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Pygmalion - Air gracieux & Contredanse
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Proms Chamber Music 3: Les Talens Lyriques
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3qbj5
Cadogan Hall
2011-08-01T21:29:01
1
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Chamber Music 3: Les Talens Lyriques
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2008: Proms Chamber Music 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6bgwh
Cadogan Hall
2008-08-25T21:29:01
25
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Proms Chamber Music 06
Cadogan Hall
