Deryl Dwaine Dodd (born April 12, 1964) is an American Texas country music artist. Originally a regular on the Texas club circuit, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, soon finding work as a lead guitar player, background vocalist and songwriter. After moving to Nashville in 1991 he played lead guitar for Tracy Lawrence and Martina Mc Bride. By 1996, he was signed to a recording contract, releasing two albums for Columbia Records Nashville before a debilitating bout of viral encephalitis put his career on hiatus.

Having recovered from his encephalitis in 2000, Dodd resumed his singing career, also touring with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. He released a third album for Columbia in 2002, followed by two more albums for Dualtone Records. Overall, Dodd has released five studio albums and a live album, and has charted nine singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. His highest-charting single, "A Bitter End", peaked at No. 26 on the country charts and No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 in late 1998-early 1999.