Caleb Quaye Biography
Caleb Quaye (born 9 October 1948), is an English Afro-European rock guitarist and studio musician best known for his work in the 1960s and 1970s with Elton John, Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend, Paul McCartney, Hall & Oates and Ralph McTell, and also toured with Shawn Phillips in the 1970s. He is the son of Cab Kaye, younger brother of Terri Quaye, and older half-brother of Finley Quaye.
Levon
Barry Morgan, Brian Dee, Brian Odgers, Caleb Quaye, Elton John & Les Thatcher
Levon
Levon
Baby Your Phrasing Is Bad
Caleb Quaye
Baby Your Phrasing Is Bad
Baby Your Phrasing Is Bad
let the heartaches begin
Caleb Quaye
let the heartaches begin
