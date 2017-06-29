Jack McManusBorn 1984
Jack McManus
1984
Jack McManus Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Michael McManus (born 4 August 1984) is a BRIT School-educated singer-songwriter from West Wickham, London, in England. In 2012 he married actress and singer Martine McCutcheon.
Jack McManus Tracks
In The Breeze
In The Breeze
Either side of Midnight
Either side of Midnight
Bang On The Piano
Bang On The Piano
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
You Think I Don’t Care
You Think I Don’t Care
