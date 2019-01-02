Jonas Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0521nzz.jpg
1989-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17678771-5799-4017-851a-319f25b6948d
Jonas Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy James Robin (born 2 August 1989), known professionally as Jonas Blue, is an English DJ, songwriter, record producer and remixer based in London who produces music which blends dance music with pop sensibilities.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonas Blue Performances & Interviews
- Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ph2db.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ph2db.jpg2018-11-20T23:59:00.000ZHighlights of Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack's performance at Radio 1's Teen Awards 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ph7pc
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack
- Who Doesn't Know Drake's 'One Dance'?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042cdj3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042cdj3.jpg2016-07-23T14:44:00.000ZWill Jonas Blue correctly guess whether Simon has heard the Drake song?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042cdkq
Who Doesn't Know Drake's 'One Dance'?
Jonas Blue Tracks
Sort by
Back And Forth
MK
Back And Forth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kx9yd.jpglink
Back And Forth
Last played on
Rise
Jonas Blue
Rise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521p82.jpglink
Rise
Last played on
Polaroid
Jonas Blue
Polaroid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06mz6ww.jpglink
Polaroid
Last played on
Rise (feat. Jack & Jack)
Jonas Blue
Rise (feat. Jack & Jack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069lwbh.jpglink
Rise (feat. Jack & Jack)
Last played on
By Your Side (feat. RAYE)
Jonas Blue
By Your Side (feat. RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dx6jn.jpglink
By Your Side (feat. RAYE)
Last played on
Fast Car (feat. Dakota)
Jonas Blue
Fast Car (feat. Dakota)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fd416.jpglink
Fast Car (feat. Dakota)
Last played on
Mama (feat. William Singe)
Jonas Blue
Mama (feat. William Singe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521mkv.jpglink
Mama (feat. William Singe)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rz3d/acts/a5d9xj
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2018-10-21T21:05:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06ph291.jpg
21
Oct
2018
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
The SSE Arena, Wembley
Back to artist