The Barbarians were an American garage rock band formed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts that were active between 1964 and 1967, and briefly re-formed in 1973 to cut an album under a different lineup. At the height of their popularity, the band was touted as an American counterpart of The Rolling Stones. Particularly striking in their appearance was the sight of drummer, Victor "Moulty" Molton's prosthetic hook used in place of his missing left hand to hold his left drumstick during performances. During their tenure, the Barbarians produced two nationally charting hits, including the novelty single, "Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?".