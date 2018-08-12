The Barbarians60s US garage rock band. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1968
The Barbarians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1763387e-cfaf-45dc-ad28-d51291d12a09
The Barbarians Biography (Wikipedia)
The Barbarians were an American garage rock band formed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts that were active between 1964 and 1967, and briefly re-formed in 1973 to cut an album under a different lineup. At the height of their popularity, the band was touted as an American counterpart of The Rolling Stones. Particularly striking in their appearance was the sight of drummer, Victor "Moulty" Molton's prosthetic hook used in place of his missing left hand to hold his left drumstick during performances. During their tenure, the Barbarians produced two nationally charting hits, including the novelty single, "Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Barbarians Tracks
Sort by
Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
The Barbarians
Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
Last played on
Moulty
The Barbarians
Moulty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moulty
Last played on
The Barbarians Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist