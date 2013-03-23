Magic SlimBorn 7 August 1937. Died 21 February 2013
Morris Holt (August 7, 1937 – February 21, 2013), known as Magic Slim, was an American blues singer and guitarist. Born at Torrance, near Grenada, Mississippi, the son of sharecroppers, he followed blues greats such as Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf to Chicago, developing his own place in the Chicago blues scene.
In 2017, Magic Slim was posthumously inducted in to the Blues Hall of Fame.
Cummins Prison Blues
Cummins Prison Blues
Cummins Prison Blues
Love My Baby
Love My Baby
Love My Baby
Jealous Man
Jealous Man
Jealous Man
