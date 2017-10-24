Brij NarayanBorn 25 April 1952
Brij Narayan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/175f0dd5-dda4-4fe9-b9fc-ae61d9cae488
Brij Narayan Biography (Wikipedia)
Brij Narayan (Hindi: बृज नारायण; IAST: Bṛj Nārāyaṇ) (born 25 April 1952) is an Indian classical musician who plays the string instrument sarod. Narayan was born in the Indian state Rajasthan and began to study sarod from a young age under his father Ram Narayan and other teachers. He won the All India Radio instrumentalist competition in 1967 and accompanied his father on a tour to Afghanistan in 1969. Narayan graduated from the University of Mumbai in 1972 and has since worked on movies and toured Africa, Europe, and America.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brij Narayan Tracks
Sort by
Raga Bairagi Bhairav
Indian Classical, Brij Narayan & Zakir Hussain
Raga Bairagi Bhairav
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtswz.jpglink
Raga Bairagi Bhairav
Composer
Last played on
Brij Narayan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist