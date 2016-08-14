Lightning DustFormed 2007
Lightning Dust is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2007 and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The band is a side project of Amber Webber and Joshua Wells, both members of Black Mountain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
