Tenille TownesBorn 20 January 1994
Tenille Townes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/175ba729-9516-4fef-ab31-487f271909c6
Tenille Townes Biography (Wikipedia)
Tenille Townes (born 20 January 1994) is a Canadian country music singer, from Grande Prairie, Alberta. In 2011, at the age of 17, she was nominated for a Canadian Country Music Award for Female Artist of the Year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tenille Townes Tracks
Sort by
Somebody's Daughter
Tenille Townes
Somebody's Daughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody's Daughter
Last played on
Where You Are
Tenille Townes
Where You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You Are
Last played on
Somebody's Daughter (Acoustic version)
Tenille Townes
Somebody's Daughter (Acoustic version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jersey On The Wall [I'm Just Asking]
Tenille Townes
Jersey On The Wall [I'm Just Asking]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist