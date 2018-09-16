Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Courtney Rhodes Reed (born August 10) is an American actress, best known for originating the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
These Palace Walls
