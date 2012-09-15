Mondo RockFormed 1977. Disbanded 1991
Mondo Rock
1977
Mondo Rock Biography (Wikipedia)
Mondo Rock was an Australian rock band formed in November 1976 by singer-songwriter, Ross Wilson (ex-Daddy Cool). They're best known for their second album, Chemistry which was released in July 1981 and peaked at number 2 on the Australian Kent Music Report. Their song "Come Said the Boy" peaked at number 2 in Australia in 1983. The group disbanded in 1991, although they have periodically undertaken reunion concerts. According to Australian musicologist, Ian McFarlane, "by way of ceaseless touring and the release of a series of sophisticated pop rock albums, [the band was] one of the most popular acts in Australia during the early 1980s".
Mondo Rock Tracks
Come Said The Boy
Mondo Rock
Come Said The Boy
Come Said The Boy
