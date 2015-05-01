Peter Andreas Morén (born 5 May 1976 in Mora, Sweden) is a Swedish musician. He is the guitarist and vocalist of the indie rock trio Peter Bjorn and John. He is also a founding member of the Stockholm-based artist collective INGRID.

He was born and raised in Mora and started his musical career playing the violin, which he soon changed to the guitar. His musical interest made him move to the town Västerås, where he entered a high school music programme at the Carlforsska gymnasiet and met Björn Yttling. Marit Bergman also studied at the high school at the same time.

In 1999, when Morén was studying film science in Stockholm, he met John Eriksson at a party and they began discussing the comic Phantom and indie rock band Lilys. After the meeting, they started to jam together with Morén's friend Björn Yttling, which ended up in the creation of Peter Bjorn and John. During this period, Morén had also joined The Plan, playing bass on their 2001 self-titled debut album. However, in 2002 he decided to leave the group to concentrate on Peter Bjorn and John's first record.