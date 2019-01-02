Boy Meets GirlUS pop duo. Formed 1982
Boy Meets Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03gmskk.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1752572e-2179-4507-9214-b29a6f2d7888
Boy Meets Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Boy Meets Girl is an American pop-music duo consisting of keyboardist and vocalist George Merrill and singer Shannon Rubicam. They are perhaps best known for their hit song "Waiting for a Star to Fall" from 1988 and for writing two of Whitney Houston's number one hits: "How Will I Know" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
Waiting For A Star To Fall
