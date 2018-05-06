Steve TurreBorn 12 September 1948
Steve Turre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1751f9e8-e0b5-4d3c-99b6-d93e0e1f4895
Steve Turre Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Johnson Turre (born 12 September 1948 Omaha, Nebraska) is an American jazz trombonist and a pioneer of using seashells as instruments, a composer, arranger, and educator at the collegiate-conservatory level. For fifty-five years, Turre has been active in jazz, rock, and Latin jazz – in live venues, recording studios, television, and cinema production.
He has recorded over 20 albums as a bandleader, and appeared on many more as a contributor or sideman. As a studio musician, Turre is among the most prolific living jazz trombonists in the world. He has been a member of the Saturday Night Live Band since 1984.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Turre Tracks
Sort by
All Blues
Miles Davis
All Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
All Blues
Last played on
Morning
Steve Turre
Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning
Last played on
Colors For The Masters
Steve Turre
Colors For The Masters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colors For The Masters
Last played on
The Moontrane
Tony Waters
The Moontrane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moontrane
Last played on
Steve Turre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist