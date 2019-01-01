DJ ZincUK drum & bass producer
DJ Zinc Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Pettit, better known by his stage name DJ Zinc, is a DJ from the United Kingdom. Zinc first became known for 1995's "Super Sharp Shooter", a hip hop/jungle fusion. He went on to produce drum and bass, breakbeat and more recently UK garage and house.
DJ Zinc Tracks
Wile Out (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Last played on
138 Trek
Last played on
Go DJ
Last played on
Wile Out (feat. Ms Dynamite)
Last played on
Bambambam
Last played on
What I'm On
Performer
Last played on
Raise It Up (feat. MC G)
Featured Artist
Last played on
On Fire
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (DJ Zinc Remix)
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (Chris Lorenzo DnB Remix)
Last played on
Dollars
Last played on
Ready Or Not (Zinc Remix)
Last played on
Gammy Elbow
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (Stickmen Edit)
Last played on
Super Sharp Shooter
Last played on
Fever (feat. DJ Zinc)
Last played on
Reachout
Last played on
Fair Fight (Friction remix)
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
DJ Zinc
The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T20:56:17
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T20:56:17
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
