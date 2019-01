Benjamin Pettit, better known by his stage name DJ Zinc, is a DJ from the United Kingdom. Zinc first became known for 1995's "Super Sharp Shooter", a hip hop/jungle fusion. He went on to produce drum and bass, breakbeat and more recently UK garage and house.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia