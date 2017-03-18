Stephen EvEnsSlowly, slowly, badly tempered former indie loser all on his own
Stephen EvEns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/174d1c95-d667-446d-855c-7893b56b2df9
Stephen EvEns Tracks
Sort by
Evil Twin
Stephen EvEns
Evil Twin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evil Twin
Last played on
High Horse
Stephen EvEns
High Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Horse
Last played on
Sings Of Praises
Stephen EvEns
Sings Of Praises
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sings Of Praises
Last played on
Assembly
Stephen EvEns
Assembly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Assembly
Last played on
Playlists featuring Stephen EvEns
Back to artist