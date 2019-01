Aaron London (born; October 17, 1993) is a British singer, songwriter, producer & rapper. Aaron London first started singing and producing beats at the age of 13 after learning to play the piano and electric guitar during his childhood. His production credits include Channel AKA's #1 Urban hit 'Think' by Intact.

