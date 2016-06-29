Aaron LondonBorn 17 October 1993
Aaron London
1993-10-17
Aaron London Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron London (born; October 17, 1993) is a British singer, songwriter, producer & rapper. Aaron London first started singing and producing beats at the age of 13 after learning to play the piano and electric guitar during his childhood. His production credits include Channel AKA's #1 Urban hit 'Think' by Intact.
Aaron London Tracks
Dare 4 U (feat. Aaron London)
Heading Home
Aaron London
Home
Aaron London
Fire
Aaron London
Fire (feat. Kieron Boothe)
Aaron London
Turn It Up
Aaron London
Turn It Up (Ft. Kieron Boothe & Gappy Ranks)
Aaron London
Take You There (Ft. Jelluz)
Aaron London
Take You There
Aaron London
Take You There (Feat. Sanj)
Aaron London
Round
Aaron London
