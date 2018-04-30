Evermore are a band originally from Feilding, New Zealand, now based in Melbourne, Australia. The band consists of brothers Jon (guitar, vocals, album production), Peter (keyboards, bass, vocals) and Dann Hume (drums, guitar, vocals). The band have released three platinum-selling albums, Dreams (2004), Real Life (2006) and Truth of the World: Welcome to the Show (2009) and a self-titled greatest hits album including three new songs. They have been nominated for seven ARIA Awards, and have won two Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. They have won the APRA Silver Scroll songwriting award, and the Channel V Oz Artist of the Year Award.