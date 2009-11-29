The MoondoggiesFormed 2005
The Moondoggies
2005
The Moondoggies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moondoggies is a rock band from Everett, Washington. Formed in 2005 by Kevin Murphy (guitar, vocals), Caleb Quick (keyboards, vocals), Carl Dahlen (drums, vocals), and Robert Terreberry (bass, vocals). They have been described as "seriously kick-ass" by Austin Scaggs of Rolling Stone.[unreliable source?] The band has released three albums and one EP on Hardly Art, an imprint of Sub Pop Records.
The Moondoggies Tracks
Old Hound
The Moondoggies
Old Hound
Old Hound
The Moondoggies Links
