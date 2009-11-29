The Moondoggies is a rock band from Everett, Washington. Formed in 2005 by Kevin Murphy (guitar, vocals), Caleb Quick (keyboards, vocals), Carl Dahlen (drums, vocals), and Robert Terreberry (bass, vocals). They have been described as "seriously kick-ass" by Austin Scaggs of Rolling Stone.[unreliable source?] The band has released three albums and one EP on Hardly Art, an imprint of Sub Pop Records.