Marilyn MazurBorn 18 January 1955
Marilyn Mazur
1955-01-18
Marilyn Mazur Biography (Wikipedia)
Marilyn Mazur (born January 18, 1955) is a Danish percussionist, drummer, composer, vocalist, pianist, dancer, and bandleader. She was born in New York City and has lived in Denmark since age six. She is of Polish and African-American descent. Since 1975, she has worked as a percussionist with various groups, among them Six Winds with Alex Riel. Mazur is primarily an autodidact, but she has a degree in percussion from the Royal Danish Academy of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marilyn Mazur Tracks
Jongo
Paulo Bellinati
Jongo
Jongo
Karate
Michala Petri
Karate
Karate
The Butterflies
Marilyn Mazur
The Butterflies
The Butterflies
Huvkraft
Marilyn Mazur
Huvkraft
Huvkraft
Mazur: Creature Walk
Marilyn Mazur
Mazur: Creature Walk
Mazur: Creature Walk
