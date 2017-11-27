Jade Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05nrksz.jpg
1997-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/174164d3-4fa4-4afc-a373-2d477f6fe271
Jade Bird Biography (Wikipedia)
Jade Elizabeth Bird (born 1 October 1997 in Hexham, England) is a British singer, songwriter and musician. Her debut EP Something American was released in July 2017. Rolling Stone described her vocals as "raw and robust" with Tony Visconti stating "she sings so adroitly, she's very intelligent as a singer and there's nothing she can't do"
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jade Bird Performances & Interviews
- On The Playlist: Jade Bird - Cathedralhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q5812.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q5812.jpg2017-12-08T06:00:00.000ZOn The Playlist: Jade Bird - Cathedralhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q4vn0
On The Playlist: Jade Bird - Cathedral
Jade Bird Tracks
Sort by
Uh Huh
Jade Bird
Uh Huh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kgyz3.jpglink
Uh Huh
Last played on
Love Has All Been Done Before
Jade Bird
Love Has All Been Done Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06t6m1j.jpglink
Love Has All Been Done Before
Last played on
Lottery (Live from SXSW)
Jade Bird
Lottery (Live from SXSW)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrksz.jpglink
Lottery (Live from SXSW)
Last played on
Uh Huh (Live From SXSW)
Jade Bird
Uh Huh (Live From SXSW)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrksz.jpglink
Uh Huh (Live From SXSW)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jade Bird
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Jade Bird, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
21
Jun
2019
Jade Bird, Band of Horses, John Butler Trio, Ryan Bingham, The Dead South, Hayseed Dixie, Fantastic Negrito, Larkin Poe, John Smith, The Vintage Caravan, Martin Harley, Watermelon Slim, William Crighton, Worry Dolls, Irish Mythen, Gordie Mackeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Chance McCoy and Morganway
Eridge Park, Brighton, UK
Latest Jade Bird News
Jade Bird Links
Back to artist