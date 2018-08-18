BombusFormed 2008
Bombus
2008
Bombus Biography (Wikipedia)
Bombus are a heavy metal band from Gothenburg, Sweden. Bombus initially signed to Mourningwood Recordings, releasing 3 singles and their debut album Bombus before signing to Century Media on 10 April 2013; releasing another single "Apparatus", on 6 May 2013, and their second studio album The Poet and the Parrot on 26 September 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
