Eddie KirklandUS blues guitarist, harmonicist, singer & songwriter. Born 16 August 1923. Died 27 February 2011
Eddie Kirkland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1738769d-713d-436f-9f23-9a460217ef97
Eddie Kirkland Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Kirkland (August 16, 1923 – February 27, 2011) was an American electric blues guitarist, harmonicist, singer, and songwriter.
Kirkland, known as the "Gypsy of the Blues" for his rigorous touring schedules, played and toured with John Lee Hooker from 1949 to 1962. After his period of working in tandem with Hooker he pursued a successful solo career, recording for RPM Records, Fortune Records, Volt Records, and King Records, sometimes under the stage name Eddie Kirk. Kirkland continued to tour, write and record albums until his death in February 2011. His last performance, the night before his death, was at Dunedin Brewery, Florida.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddie Kirkland Tracks
Sort by
Turning Point
Eddie Kirkland
Turning Point
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turning Point
Last played on
Monkey Tonight
Eddie Kirkland
Monkey Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Tonight
Last played on
Train Done Gone
Eddie Kirkland
Train Done Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Done Gone
Last played on
I'm Going To Wait For You
Eddie Kirkland
I'm Going To Wait For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I First Started Hoboing
Eddie Kirkland
When I First Started Hoboing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eddie Kirkland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist