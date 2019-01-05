Felix WoyrschBorn 8 October 1860. Died 20 March 1944
Felix Woyrsch
1860-10-08
Felix Woyrsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Woyrsch (8 October 1860 in Troppau (now Opava in the Czech Republic) – 20 March 1944 in Altona) was a German composer and choir director.
Felix Woyrsch Tracks
Symphony No.4 in F Op.71: II. Langsam, ausdruckvoll
Conductor
Last played on
