KKIndian playback singer / Krishnakumar Kunnath. Born 23 August 1970
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is an Indian playback singer. He is a prominent singer in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.
Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, K.K. or Kay Kay is an Indian singer who sings for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam Marathi, Bengali language films. KK is noted for his clear, soothing voice; broad vocal range, noteplay and is considered one of the most versatile singers of India.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KK Tracks
Ajab Si
KK
Dus Bahane
KK
Desi Boyz
KK
Khwabon Khwabon
KK
Its The Time To Disco
KK
Tune Maari Entriyaan
Bappi Lahiri
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai
KK
Tune Maari Entriyaan
KK
Discowale Khisko
KK
Dola Re Dola
Kavita Krishnamurthy
Hai Junoon
KK
Sajde
Sunidhi Chauhan
Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz
KK
Tu Jo Mila
KK
Tune Maari Entriyaan
Bappi, KK & Neeti Mohal
