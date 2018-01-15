Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are an Australian rock band formed in Melbourne in 1983 by vocalist Nick Cave, multi-instrumentalist Mick Harvey and guitarist Blixa Bargeld. The band has featured international personnel throughout its career and presently consists of Cave, violinist and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, bassist Martyn P. Casey (all from Australia), guitarist George Vjestica (United Kingdom), keyboardist/percussionist Toby Dammit (United States) and drummers Thomas Wydler (Switzerland) and Jim Sclavunos (United States). The band has released sixteen studio albums and completed numerous international tours, and has been considered "one of the most original and celebrated bands of the post-punk and alternative rock eras in the '80s and onward".
The band was founded in 1983 following the demise of Cave and Harvey's former group the Birthday Party, the members of which met at a boarding school in Victoria. By the release of their fifth studio album Tender Prey in 1988, they shifted from post-punk towards an experimental alternative rock sound,[citation needed] later incorporating various influences throughout their career. For example, the 2008 album Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! and the side-project Grinderman were strongly influenced by garage rock. Synthesizers and minimal guitar work feature prominently on Push the Sky Away (2013), recorded after Harvey's departure from the band in 2009.
- Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cavehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052msfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052msfr.jpg2017-05-13T08:05:00.000ZMusician and composer Warren Ellis looks back on the first time he went into the studio with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, after being a fan of the band for years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052mqzk
Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cave
- Nick Cave: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwrm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwrm.jpg2013-03-03T10:00:00.000ZNick Cave, rock star, film writer and novelist, opens up to Mary Anne Hobbs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015rwt9
Nick Cave: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
Tracks
Sort by
The Weeping Song
There She Goes, My Beautiful World
Where the Wild Roses Grow (feat. Kylie Minogue)
Bring It On
Into My Arms
Babe, You Turn Me On
Red Right Hand
Nobody's Baby Now
Jubilee Street (Live In Copenhagen 2017)
Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
We No Who U R
We Real Cool
Wide Lovely Eyes
The Mercy Seat
From Her to Eternity
Push the Sky Away
There She Goes My Beautiful World
Breathless
Henry Lee
He Wants You
Magneto
The Ship Song
Cannibal's Hymn
Rings Of Saturn
The Mercy Seat (Live In Cophenhagen)
Distant Sky (Live in Copenhagen)
Jubilee Street (Live In Copenhagen)
