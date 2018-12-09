Neil Reid(born 1959) a Scottish former child singing star. Born 1959
Neil Reid
1959
Neil Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Reid (born 1959) is a Scottish former child singing star, winner of ITV's Opportunity Knocks, and the holder of the title youngest person to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart.
Neil Reid Tracks
Mother Of Mine
Neil Reid
Mother Of Mine
Mother Of Mine
If I Could Write a Song
Neil Reid
If I Could Write a Song
If I Could Write a Song
