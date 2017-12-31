Nitty GrittyReggae singer. Born 1957. Died 24 June 1991
1957
Nitty Gritty Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Augustus Holness (1957–24 June 1991), otherwise known by his stage name Nitty Gritty, was a popular Reggae singer. Born in the August Town section of Kingston, Jamaica, he was the second of eleven children born to religious parents.
Nitty Gritty Tracks
Good Morning Teacher
Nitty Gritty
Good Morning Teacher
Good Morning Teacher
All of the Lights (Nitty Gritty Edit)
San Holo
All of the Lights (Nitty Gritty Edit)
All of the Lights (Nitty Gritty Edit)
Sweet Reggae Music
Nitty Gritty
Sweet Reggae Music
Sweet Reggae Music
Limbo
Adair
Limbo
Limbo
Malfunction/dub
Nitty Gritty
Malfunction/dub
Malfunction/dub
Good Morning
Nitty Gritty
Good Morning
Good Morning
False Alarm
Nitty Gritty
False Alarm
False Alarm
Good Morning (Stone Love Dub)
Nitty Gritty
Good Morning (Stone Love Dub)
Good Morning (Stone Love Dub)
Kill them all
Nitty Gritty
Kill them all
Kill them all
Can't test me – Dug Out / Black Victory
Nitty Gritty
Can't test me – Dug Out / Black Victory
Can't test me – Dug Out / Black Victory
