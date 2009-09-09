Sainthood RepsFormed September 2009
Sainthood Reps
Sainthood Reps Biography (Wikipedia)
Sainthood Reps is an American indie rock band from Long Island, New York, formed in 2009. Their debut album, Monoculture, was released on Tooth & Nail Records in the summer of 2011 and was produced by Mike Sapone. The band released their second album, Headswell, in October 2013 through No Sleep Records.
