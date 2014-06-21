Straitjacket FitsFormed 1986. Disbanded 1994
Straitjacket Fits
1986
Straitjacket Fits Biography (Wikipedia)
Straitjacket Fits formed in Dunedin, New Zealand in 1986 and were a prominent band in the Flying Nun label's second wave of the Dunedin sound.
Straitjacket Fits Tracks
Bad Note For A Heart - BBC Session 12/11/1988
Quiet Come - BBC Session 12/11/1988
Quiet Come - BBC Session 12/11/1988
Hand In Mine - BBC Session 12/11/1988
Hand In Mine - BBC Session 12/11/1988
Roller Ride - BBC Session 12/11/1988
Roller Ride - BBC Session 12/11/1988
