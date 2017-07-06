Tapio Hakanen, better known by his stage name DJ Orkidea (predominantly shortened to Orkidea), is a Finnish electronic music artist. DJ Orkidea has been one of Scandinavia’s top DJs for over 10 years and has been voted twice ’Most Popular Nordic DJ’ in Swedish/Danish Megamind’s voting and elected five times as ’Best DJ’ in Finnish Club Awards. Orkidea has made remixes for big trance labels like Anjunabeats or Hooj Choons and for artists like Tiësto, Tilt, and Way Out West. DJ Orkidea was employed as a sound design manager at Nokia Corporation.