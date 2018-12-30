Manuel de FallaSpanish composer. Born 23 November 1876. Died 14 November 1946
Manuel de Falla
1876-11-23
Manuel de Falla Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel de Falla y Matheu (, 23 November 1876 – 14 November 1946) was a Spanish composer. Along with Isaac Albéniz and Enrique Granados, he was one of Spain's most important musicians of the first half of the 20th century. His image appeared on Spain's 1970 100-pesetas banknote.
Manuel de Falla Performances & Interviews
- Manuel de Fallahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02d09g7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02d09g7.jpg2014-11-28T16:58:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of Spanish composer Manuel de Fallahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02d0cxq
Manuel de Falla
- Manuel de Fallahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021b6rt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021b6rt.jpg2014-06-20T12:23:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of Manuel de Falla.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021b6sn
Manuel de Falla
Featured Works
Manuel de Falla Tracks
El amor brujo: Act I Intermezzo
Nana from Seven Spanish Folk Songs
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Nights in the gardens of Spain for piano and orchestra, 1st mvt - En el generalife
Jota (La vida breve)
Nana [No.5 canciones populares espanolas]
Ritual fire dance from El Amor Brujo, arr. for piano
Nights in the Gardens of Spain (i. En el Generalife)
Noches en los jardines de Espana [Nights in the Gardens of Spain]
Serenata andaluza
El Amor brujo (Suite)
El Amor Brujo: No. 3, Cancion del Amor Dolido
Ritual Fire Dance, from El Amor Brujo, arr. Latry
El amor brujo: Danze del fuego fatuo
Canciones populares Españolas: II. Seguidilla murc
4 Pieces Espanolas: IV. Andaluza
Nights in the Gardens of Spain
El Amor Brujo ballet suite
Ritual Fire Dance (El Amor Brujo)
Spanish Dance No.1 (La Vida Breve)
The 3-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 2: III. Final Dance. Jota
El Amor Brujo, Ritual Fire Dance
7 Canciones populares espanolas arr. for trumpet and piano
'Vivan los que rien' - Salud's aria from Act I, scene 1 of La Vida Breve
Ritual Fire Dance
Farruca (The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No 2)
The Three Cornered Hat - Jota
Farruca (The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No 2)
Jota (La vida breve)
La Vida breve: Danse espagnole No.1 arr. Kreisler for violin and piano
Nana
Excerpts from Suite of Spanish Folksongs: no.2 Nana (Berceuse); no.4 Polo: Vivo
Spanish Dance
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Spanish Dance No.1 (La Vida Breve)
Jota (La vida breve)
Homenaje pour le Tombeau de Claude Debussy
Excerpts from Suite of Spanish Folksongs nos 2 & 4
Suite populaire espagnole arr Kochanski
La Vida Breve (Act 2, finale)
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Spanish Dance No 1, from 'La vida breve'
Suite of Spanish Folksongs for Violin and Piano
Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat
