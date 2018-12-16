Billy Lee RileyBorn 5 October 1933. Died 2 August 2009
1933-10-05
Billy Lee Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Lee Riley (October 5, 1933 – August 2, 2009) was an American rockabilly musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer. His most memorable recordings include "Rock With Me Baby", "Flyin' Saucers Rock and Roll" and "Red Hot".
Pearly Lee
Billy Lee Riley
Pearly Lee
Pearly Lee
Red Hot
Billy Lee Riley
Red Hot
Red Hot
I Want You Baby
Billy Lee Riley
I Want You Baby
I Want You Baby
FLYING SAUCER ROCK N ROLL
Billy Lee Riley
FLYING SAUCER ROCK N ROLL
FLYING SAUCER ROCK N ROLL
Get Your Water Boiling
Billy Lee Riley
Get Your Water Boiling
Get Your Water Boiling
Flying Saucer Rock "N" Roll
Billy Lee Riley
Flying Saucer Rock "N" Roll
Flying Saucer Rock "N" Roll
Yulesville
Billy Lee Riley
Yulesville
Yulesville
Sun Going Down On Frisco
Billy Lee Riley
Sun Going Down On Frisco
Sun Going Down On Frisco
Open The Door Richard
Billy Lee Riley
Open The Door Richard
Open The Door Richard
Got The Water Boilin'
Billy Lee Riley
Got The Water Boilin'
Got The Water Boilin'
Flying Saucer Rock And Roll
Billy Lee Riley
Flying Saucer Rock And Roll
Flying Saucer Rock And Roll
Nightmare Mash
Billy Lee Riley
Nightmare Mash
Nightmare Mash
Hillbilly Rockin` Man
Billy Lee Riley
Hillbilly Rockin` Man
Hillbilly Rockin` Man
Trouble Bound
Billy Lee Riley
Trouble Bound
Trouble Bound
Is That All To The Ball (Mr Hall)
Billy Lee Riley
Is That All To The Ball (Mr Hall)
Baby Please Don't Go
Billy Lee Riley
Baby Please Don't Go
Baby Please Don't Go
Teenage Letter
Billy Lee Riley
Teenage Letter
Teenage Letter
