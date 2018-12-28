Father John Misty
Father John Misty Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Michael Tillman (born May 3, 1981), also known as Father John Misty and previously J. Tillman, is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, drummer and record producer.
Maintaining a steady output of solo recordings since 2004, Tillman had been a member of or toured with Demon Hunter, Saxon Shore, Fleet Foxes, Jeffertitti's Nile, Pearly Gate Music, Siberian, Har Mar Superstar, Poor Moon, Low Hums, Jonathan Wilson, and has toured extensively with Pacific Northwest artists Damien Jurado, Jesse Sykes, and David Bazan.
He has also made contributions to albums by popular artists, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Kid Cudi, and has produced one album for Matthew Daniel Siskin, known as Gambles.
Father John Misty Performances & Interviews
Highlights of Father John Misty's set at Glastonbury 2017
Father John Misty
Father John Misty tells Jo about his wardrobe malfunction in front of Beyoncé.
Father John Misty relives the time his trousers ripped and Beyoncé was in the audience.
Father John Misty performs the 13 minute "centre piece" from Pure Comedy, Leaving LA on the Lauren Laverne show.
Father John Misty performs the 13 minute Leaving LA on Lauren Laverne
Whatever next? Joy Division oven gloves?
‘The jeggings are performing very well on the store’– Father John Misty has an unusual merch bestseller
Americana singer-songwriter Father John Misty AKA John Fullbright performs Hollywood Forever, Cemetary Sings for Another Country with Ricky Ross.
Father John Misty - Another Country
Father John Misty Tracks
Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
Father John Misty
Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
Mr. Tillman (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Father John Misty
Mr. Tillman (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Mr. Tillman (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Please Don't Die (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Father John Misty
Please Don't Die (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
Father John Misty
Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
Mr. Tillman
Father John Misty
Mr. Tillman
Mr. Tillman
Total Entertainment Forever
Father John Misty
Total Entertainment Forever
I Love You, Honeybear
Father John Misty
I Love You, Honeybear
I Love You, Honeybear
Real Love Baby
Father John Misty
Real Love Baby
Real Love Baby
True Affection
Father John Misty
True Affection
True Affection
Real Love
Father John Misty
Real Love
Real Love
Hello Laura (feat. Father John Misty)
Gambles
Hello Laura (feat. Father John Misty)
Hello Laura (feat. Father John Misty)
Please Don't Die
Father John Misty
Please Don't Die
Please Don't Die
The Palace
Father John Misty
The Palace
The Palace
We're Only People And There's Not Much Anyone Can Do About That
Father John Misty
We're Only People And There's Not Much Anyone Can Do About That
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-25T20:57:07
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T20:57:07
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
21:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-26T20:57:07
26
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T20:57:07
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
2015-02-21T20:57:07
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
