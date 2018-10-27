Mireille DelunschBorn 2 November 1962
Mireille Delunsch
1962-11-02
Mireille Delunsch (born 2 November 1962) is an opera soprano. She was born in Mulhouse, France, and studied musicology and voice at the Conservatoire de Strasbourg. Her debut was at the Opéra du Rhin in Mulhouse, in Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov.
Her repertory is wide, from Baroque opera to 20th-century art songs, with an emphasis on French music. She is well known for the operas she has sung under the direction of French conductor Marc Minkowski.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825) - Christoph Willibald Gluck
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825)
Yvonne, princesse de Bourgogne - Act 4 scene 2 - Philippe Boesmans
Yvonne, princesse de Bourgogne - Act 4 scene 2
Iphigenie en Tauride: Opening
Iphigenie en Tauride: Opening
Un Grand Sommeil Noir
Un Grand Sommeil Noir
Hippolyte et Aricie (Act 4, Sc 3)
Hippolyte et Aricie (Act 4, Sc 3)
La Mere coupable, Op. 412: Act 3
La Mere coupable, Op. 412: Act 3
Fisch-Ton-Kan - Air et duo (Fisch-Ton-Kan, Goulgouly) (Qui je suis?) - Emmanuel Chabrier
Fisch-Ton-Kan - Air et duo (Fisch-Ton-Kan, Goulgouly) (Qui je suis?)
Fisch-Ton-Kan - operetta
Fisch-Ton-Kan - operetta
Une education manquee
Une education manquee
Orphee et Eurydice; Act 3, scene 1
Orphee et Eurydice; Act 3, scene 1
"Chaste fille de Latone" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
"Chaste fille de Latone" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
"Grands dieux! Soyez-nous secourables" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride' - Christoph Willibald Gluck
"Grands dieux! Soyez-nous secourables" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
Alcyone
Alcyone
Armide (Act 2, Sc 4; Sc 5)
Armide (Act 2, Sc 4; Sc 5)
Iphigenie en Tauride - opera vers. French or German: Act 2
Iphigenie en Tauride - opera vers. French or German: Act 2
Armide - drame heroique in 5 acts: Act 2 scenes 45
Armide - drame heroique in 5 acts: Act 2 scenes 45
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-14
14
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
