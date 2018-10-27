Mireille Delunsch (born 2 November 1962) is an opera soprano. She was born in Mulhouse, France, and studied musicology and voice at the Conservatoire de Strasbourg. Her debut was at the Opéra du Rhin in Mulhouse, in Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov.

Her repertory is wide, from Baroque opera to 20th-century art songs, with an emphasis on French music. She is well known for the operas she has sung under the direction of French conductor Marc Minkowski.