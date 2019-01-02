Navv Inder is an Indian R&B singer from Gurusar Sudhar, Ludhiana. In collaboration with rapper Badshah, Inder's song "Wakhra Swag" won the 2016 Punjabi Music Awards for best duo/group and most popular song of the year. "Wakhra Swag" had more than 120 million hits on YouTube in April 2018. Navv Inder has a Master of Business Administration in finance from Chandigarh University.[citation needed]