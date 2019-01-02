Navv InderIndian singer. Born 27 August 1990
Navv Inder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/171b822d-b6f8-4f75-b5cb-7b15188a84e4
Navv Inder Biography (Wikipedia)
Navv Inder is an Indian R&B singer from Gurusar Sudhar, Ludhiana. In collaboration with rapper Badshah, Inder's song "Wakhra Swag" won the 2016 Punjabi Music Awards for best duo/group and most popular song of the year. "Wakhra Swag" had more than 120 million hits on YouTube in April 2018. Navv Inder has a Master of Business Administration in finance from Chandigarh University.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Navv Inder Tracks
Sort by
Att Tera Yaar
Navv Inder
Att Tera Yaar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Att Tera Yaar
Last played on
Wakhra Swag
Navv Inder
Wakhra Swag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9sdh.jpglink
Wakhra Swag
Last played on
Yaar Bolda
Navv Inder
Yaar Bolda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l2sjb.jpglink
Surma (feat. GD47)
Navv Inder
Surma (feat. GD47)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surma (feat. GD47)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Repeat Kaafila
Navv Inder
Repeat Kaafila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Loud
Delhi 2 Dublin
Get Loud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lp41f.jpglink
Get Loud
Last played on
Back to artist