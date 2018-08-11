The ScoreEddie Anthony & Edan Dover. Formed 2015
The Score
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049tym1.jpg
2015
The Score Biography (Wikipedia)
The Score is an American indie pop band formed in New York City in 2015. The group consists of Eddie Anthony (vocals, guitar) and Edan Dover (keyboard, producer). They were signed to Republic Records in 2015 after their song "Oh My Love" was featured in an advertising campaign for Asda supermarkets.
The Score Tracks
Oh My Love
The Score
Oh My Love
Oh My Love
Legend
The Score
Legend
Legend
Unstoppable
The Score
Unstoppable
Unstoppable
