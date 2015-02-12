Christopher FosterEnglish bass-baritone
Christopher Foster
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
The English Concert
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
