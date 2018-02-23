Dimmu BorgirFormed 1993
Dimmu Borgir
1993
Dimmu Borgir Biography (Wikipedia)
Dimmu Borgir is a Norwegian symphonic black metal band from Oslo, Norway, formed in 1993. The name is derived from Dimmuborgir, a volcanic formation in Iceland, the name of which means "dark cities" or "dark castles/fortresses" in Icelandic, Faroese and Old Norse. The band has been through numerous lineup changes over the years; vocalist Shagrath and rhythm guitarist Silenoz are the only original members who still remain, with lead guitarist Galder being a longstanding member.
Interdimensional Summit
Dimmu Borgir
Interdimensional Summit
Interdimensional Summit
Gateways
Dimmu Borgir
Gateways
Gateways
Chess With The Abyss
Dimmu Borgir
Chess With The Abyss
The Chosen Legacy
Dimmu Borgir
The Chosen Legacy
