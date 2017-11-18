Susan Christie
Susan Christie
Susan Christie Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Christie is an American singer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known for a minor hit folk song “I Love Onions” (1966) and for her critically acclaimed solo psychedelic-folk album Paint A Lady (2006).
Susan Christie Tracks
I Love Onions
Rainy Day
Yesterday Where Is My Mind?
Paint A Lady
For the Love of a Soldier
