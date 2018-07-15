Uthara Unnikrishnan (born 2004) is an Indian playback singer. In 2015, she won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer at the 62nd National Film Awards for her rendition of the song "Azhagu" (Beautiful) from the 2014 Tamil film Saivam, a family drama directed by A. L. Vijay. She has recorded the song when she was 7 years old. She received the award at the age of 10, becoming its youngest recipient.